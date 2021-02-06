Nashville Religion Communicators Stays Virtually Connected with the Community

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, February 06, 2021 --(



The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities. Since the onset of COVID-19, meetings have been virtual.



The February meeting took place over Zoom with RCC members hearing from a Deaconess from the Church for All People (C4AP) in Columbus Ohio. This church is an example of an urban church partnering with their surrounding community to offer services. For more info: https://www.4allpeople.org/Church



She shared how the church has adapted to COVID-19, specifically how programs have been modified from in person to virtual; how they are communicating with hard-to-reach folks; and the services offered for the surrounding community.



“We’re so glad to hear about how people are staying connected with their communities during this time,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



