New Online Platform for People to Buy and Sell Campervans Hopes to Help with the Surge in Demand for Recreational Vehicles and Safer Domestic Travel Options

Demand for campervans and other recreational vehicles has surged during the pandemic as people look to safer ways to enjoy domestic travel. California based software development company Yaxo is pleased to release Vancamper (thevancamper.com) - a modern platform to help people to buy and sell campervans and recreational vehicles online.

Demand for campervans and other recreational vehicles has surged during the pandemic as people look to safer ways to enjoy domestic travel. These tiny-home vehicles are often self-contained, making them well suited to the task of social distancing from other vacationers. Many campervans are also designed to operate off-grid, making clever use of solar technology to provide electricity, allowing van dwellers to be largely self-sufficient in nature, avoiding often crowded RV parks and campgrounds.



The platform allows sellers to easily list campervans for sale and provides intuitive search and filter tools to connect buyers to sellers as fast as possible. The platform also provides integrated messaging, tools to easily share listings and the option to track favorite campers for sale.



The Vancamper iPhone/Android app allows people to easily sign in with their Facebook, Google or Apple account and allows buyers to quickly discover campervans for sale near them. The application is beautifully designed, offering both dark/light themes and has been praised by mobile app review sites for its ease of use and relevancy in supporting some of the many challenges facing the travel industry today.



Vancamper also has a growing presence on social media where they often promote their best listings to their followers and other online groups and communities. This helps sellers reach a much wider audience and adds a modern twist to the traditional approach of selling recreational vehicles online.



Yaxo's founder and creator of Vancamper, Jack Kingston-Lee, had this to say:



"I am humbled to see something which started off as a mere concept grow into a community which is actually supporting people and businesses in today's uncertain times. Everyone has their own sets of struggles right now - but I think we can all be united by the simple hope of wanting to spend quality time with loved ones again. I think as uncertainty persists domestic travel will continue to be key trend of 2021. I hope that Vancamper can help support and inspire safe and responsible travel options in the years to come."



Pricing and Availability



In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and surge in demand for recreational vehicles, Yaxo is providing the app free of charge with no listing fees.



Vancamper is available through the App Store on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch in the Shopping category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play, as well as on the web, supporting all modern browsers.



Availability is limited to the US for now, but there are hopes to add support for Canada and other countries in the future.



About the company



Yaxo LLC is a software development company based in Menlo park, California. They specialize in making accessible, privacy-centric applications in the travel industry.



Jack Kingston-Lee

650-441-7681



https://yaxo.io



