MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Air 10.9 4th Generation Case

Original Apple case maker brings world-class quality to iPad Air protection.

Carlsbad, CA, February 08, 2021



“We are extremely happy to begin taking orders for our case for the 4thgeneration of the iPad Air. Both new and returning customers who have been looking for a quality folio have been contacting us requesting we create this design. These new handmade models will end the Air users frustration of having to purchase case after case due to poor quality. Our Premium Leather 10.9 Folio will last as long as you own your iPad Air. Production is finishing up and customers should be receiving their cases before the end of February,” explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.



MacCase will offer the 10.9 Air Folios in 2 styles, one “clean” and one featuring the company’s exclusive Magnetic Accessory System. The system allows the user to add and remove 4 optional accessories that expand storage and functionality including a case for the Apple Pencil. Each version will be available in vegetable dyed pebble grain black or MacCase’s famous “vintage” brown. Prices start at $169.95. Anyone interested in staying up to date with the company’s progress or placing a pre-order can do so here, https://www.mac-case.com/collections/ipad-folio-cases/products/leather-ipad-air-4th-gen-case



About MacCase

Jody K. Deane

760-602-0807



mac-case.com



