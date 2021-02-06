That’s So Creative Unveils Redesigned, Rebranded South Side Community Art Center Website

Press Releases That's So Creative LLC Press Release

That’s So Creative, LLC, is proud to announce that, this week, the company unveiled a redesigned, rebranded website for the historic South Side Community Art Center.

TSC worked alongside SSCAC Executive Director Monique Brinkman-Hill, as well as the center’s distinguished Board of Directors and leadership staff, to create a website that pays homage to SSCAC’s vibrant past, while uplifting its exciting present.



SSCAC’s mission is to conserve, preserve and promote the legacy and future of African American art and artists while educating the community on the value of art and culture. It has been a staple of the Bronzeville community since 1940, and is the oldest African American art center in the United States as well as a Chicago Historic Landmark.



While taking pride in its rich past, the center today builds on its legacy and innovatively serves as an artist- and community-centered resource with programs, exhibitions and events that inspire. That’s So Creative’s team worked to create a website that would become a hub for established and emerging artists and deliver educational resources to engage the community and art-lovers alike.



“When we set out to create a new brand and website for this amazing organization, we wanted to honor the work and legacy of SSCAC’s founding artists while, at the same time, creating something that truly captures the spirit of the center’s current initiatives and feel,” said CJ Harris, CEO and Creative Director of That’s So Creative, LLC. “We were honored to be able to work with this historic, distinguished, vibrant organization.”



To view the redesigned website, visit www.sscartcenter.org.



About That’s So Creative, LLC



