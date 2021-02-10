Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kayla Brissi LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Kayla Brissi LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: "Anxiety Diary of an Ordinary Girl" Book Release Announcement

Charlotte, NC, February 10, 2021 --(



About the book:



"Anxiety Diary of An Ordinary Girl" is an empowering, self-help, personal transformation book that includes Carrie's journey with a mental illness and how she rose above it all with hope, courage, perseverance, and determination. It is the inspiring story of her comeback and all of the lessons she learned along the way.



She shares her daily challenges and journey candidly in her book to raise awareness for mental health disorders and to ensure that others know they have a kindred spirit out there, "You are not alone!" said Carrie.



"As a person who struggles with anxiety deeply, I have read everything you can think of. Most of the books are very surface level or too scientific that it doesn't feel relatable. When I read Carrie's book, I felt like I was sitting across the table with a friend. I have never felt so heard and understood. If you struggled with anxiety, definitely get your hands on this book!!!" - Dr. Nicolya Williams, Owner of Elevate Method LLC and 10x Amazon Bestselling Author



Important Book Information:



Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1-948985-06-2

Amazon Kindle eBook ASIN: B08R5CXPVR

Amazon URL: https://amzn.to/3hdxZ5l



About Carrie Thompson:



Carrie Thompson is a CPA, mental health advocate, and the author of "Anxiety Diary of an Ordinary Girl." Diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in 2016, she spent time exploring the world of mental illnesses and aspires to change lives by bringing awareness to the importance of mental health. Besides reading and writing, she enjoys fitness, baking, and spending time with her loved ones.



About Domination Digital Marketing™:



Based out of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Domination Digital Marketing™, a subsidiary of Kayla Brissi LLC, is a small boutique marketing agency serving authors and business owners globally. They pride themselves on the quality of their work, results, and the massive amount of exposure they help their clients achieve with their unique blend of services. Their goal is to help their clients dominate the online space allowing them to share their message and gifts with the world and connect with their ideal readers and audience through their content, whether through audio, visual, text, or any combination of the three.



Carrie is available for interviews, speaking engagements, events, or other collaborative opportunities. Please contact Kayla Brissi at kayla@kaylabrissi.com for any publicity requests, quotes, or general information.



To learn more about Carrie, visit her website at alwaysgrowingwithgratitude.com or follow her at facebook.com/carriethompsonauthor. Charlotte, NC, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Kayla Brissi, the owner of Kayla Brissi LLC and founder of Domination Digital Marketing™, is proud to announce the book release of "Anxiety Diary of an Ordinary Girl" written by Carrie Thompson on February 10, 2021. The book is available in paperback and electronic versions through Amazon and other book retailers worldwide.About the book:"Anxiety Diary of An Ordinary Girl" is an empowering, self-help, personal transformation book that includes Carrie's journey with a mental illness and how she rose above it all with hope, courage, perseverance, and determination. It is the inspiring story of her comeback and all of the lessons she learned along the way.She shares her daily challenges and journey candidly in her book to raise awareness for mental health disorders and to ensure that others know they have a kindred spirit out there, "You are not alone!" said Carrie."As a person who struggles with anxiety deeply, I have read everything you can think of. Most of the books are very surface level or too scientific that it doesn't feel relatable. When I read Carrie's book, I felt like I was sitting across the table with a friend. I have never felt so heard and understood. If you struggled with anxiety, definitely get your hands on this book!!!" - Dr. Nicolya Williams, Owner of Elevate Method LLC and 10x Amazon Bestselling AuthorImportant Book Information:Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1-948985-06-2Amazon Kindle eBook ASIN: B08R5CXPVRAmazon URL: https://amzn.to/3hdxZ5lAbout Carrie Thompson:Carrie Thompson is a CPA, mental health advocate, and the author of "Anxiety Diary of an Ordinary Girl." Diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in 2016, she spent time exploring the world of mental illnesses and aspires to change lives by bringing awareness to the importance of mental health. Besides reading and writing, she enjoys fitness, baking, and spending time with her loved ones.About Domination Digital Marketing™:Based out of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Domination Digital Marketing™, a subsidiary of Kayla Brissi LLC, is a small boutique marketing agency serving authors and business owners globally. They pride themselves on the quality of their work, results, and the massive amount of exposure they help their clients achieve with their unique blend of services. Their goal is to help their clients dominate the online space allowing them to share their message and gifts with the world and connect with their ideal readers and audience through their content, whether through audio, visual, text, or any combination of the three.Carrie is available for interviews, speaking engagements, events, or other collaborative opportunities. Please contact Kayla Brissi at kayla@kaylabrissi.com for any publicity requests, quotes, or general information.To learn more about Carrie, visit her website at alwaysgrowingwithgratitude.com or follow her at facebook.com/carriethompsonauthor. Contact Information Kayla Brissi LLC

Kayla Brissi

715-451-5428



https://www.kaylabrissi.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kayla Brissi LLC Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend