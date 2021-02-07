dbForge SQL Complete: New Features to Strengthen the Security of Sensitive Data and Boost Productivity

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart has released an update for SQL Complete. The new version introduces a pack of security and productivity features.

Prague, Czech Republic, February 07, 2021

The main improvements focused on the performance optimization, productivity growth, advancement of sensitive data security with the supported commands, and coding speed optimization.



The complete list of the newly-implemented features is as follows:



suggestion of COLUMN MASTER KEY;



suggestion of COLUMN MASTER KEY in CREATE COLUMN ENCRYPTION KEY;



suggestion of ALGORITHM in CREATE COLUMN ENCRYPTION KEY;



support for the “Go To Definition” feature in COLUMN MASTER KEY;



support for the “Script Object as CREATE/ALTER” feature in COLUMN MASTER KEY;



suggestion of PERSISTENT_LOG_BUFFER=ON ( DIRECTORY_NAME=” ) in CREATE DATABASE;



suggestion of DBCC SHOW_STATISTICS;



CRUD generation is wrapped to the regions.



To learn more about the recent release, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/sql-complete-v6-7-released.html



SQL Complete is an advanced solution for SQL database development, management, and administration which allows you to write, beautify, refactor SQL code easily and boost productivity dramatically due to the features that are included in SQL Complete but are lacking in Management Studio and Visual Studio IntelliSense.



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



