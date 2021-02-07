Soulard Art Gallery Selects Cindy Larimore as Resident Artist

Press Releases Art by Lari Press Release

Larimore's Art by Lari work now featured at co-op art gallery.

St. Louis, MO, February 07, 2021 --(



Art by Lari creates original abstract artwork starting with plexiglass and glass as a canvas. Larimore then utilizes reverse painting - which involves applying layers of paint to the back of a transparent material so the artwork can be viewed through the unpainted front side. The technique starts with the details completed first and then the background is layered, creating a finished piece of art that is viewed through the glass. Art by Lari also designs select merchandise including drink coasters, throw pillows, prints and cell phone cases.



“I am a self-taught artist who began my career in the personalized gift industry, so being selected by Soulard Art Gallery is a wonderful opportunity and honor,” said Larimore. “I’m excited to personally showcase my work surrounded by an extremely supportive art community.” Larimore added that she really enjoys “the reverse painting process because it enables elements of depth and vibrancy that cannot be achieved on a typical canvas.”



Soulard Art Gallery is located at 2028 S. 12th St. Hours are Thurs. from 4 to 8 p.m., Fri. and Sat. from noon to 8 p.m., and Sun. from 1 to 5 p.m. Monthly art exhibitions with varied themes are held in the main gallery.



Cindy Larimore

314-609-8111



www.artbyclari.com



