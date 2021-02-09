JOA Group Awarded Contract by County of Los Angeles Public Works for Cost Estimating Services

Press Releases JOA Group Press Release

The project team, which includes Destination Enterprises and subconsultant JOA Group, will provide cost estimating services for the County of Los Angeles Public Works Capital Projects Program.

JOA Group is working with Destination Enterprises, a Los Angeles-based firm, to provide cost estimating services in support of design and engineering for capital projects and other building-related civil and site work for Los Angeles County.



Los Angeles County Public Works is responsible for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of roads, traffic signals, bridges, airports, sewers, flood control, water supply, water quality and water conservation facilities. The Department's role includes project management services for the design and construction of the County Capital Projects Program, managing about 232 active capital projects with a total construction value of over $847 million.



“Los Angeles County Public Works is dedicated to improving the quality of life for more than 10 million people in Los Angeles County,” said Jeff Oviedo, President of JOA. “We are looking forward to contributing our combined expertise to this vital agency as they continue to provide essential and critical services for residents and businesses in the county.”



JOA Group and Destination Enterprises will provide all technical and support services required to prepare accurate cost estimates for projects.



About JOA

About JOA

JOA Group has 25 years of experience as a construction project management firm providing a wide range of project management, construction management, and technical advisory services for long-term clients. JOA Group serves as a trusted partner for the development and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure. We accomplish this through the integrity and expertise of our versatile team and a dedicated commitment to our clients. Together, we navigate to overcome obstacles for program and project success. JOA Group is certified as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE), and Small Business Enterprise (SBE).

