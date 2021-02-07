BrewStubs(R) Partners with ETK Productions to Add a New Level of Benefits for Clients

Press Releases BrewStubs, Inc. Press Release

Austin, TX, February 07, 2021 --(



Based in Virginia Beach, ETK Productions focuses on engaging and enhancing event delivery. ETK is driven by the dual goals of 1) taking the pain points out of an organizer’s gathering and 2) enhancing their customers’ experience. Period. The end result is a positive experience that is scalable and repeatable.



“We’re thrilled to partner with ETK Productions, whose decades worth of experience will enhance our brewery clients’ event delivery. ETK partners with arts, sports and entertainment facilities, event venues, festivals, and nonprofits and their staff has extensive experience with ticketed brewery events,” says David Sher, President/CEO of BrewStubs. “While COVID-19 has significantly impacted live events, we’re working hard now to prepare for their return in the near future. The ETK partnership allows us to confidently move in that direction to provide yet another beneficial service to our brewery clients.”



In the coming weeks, the BrewStubs team will work collaboratively with ETK Productions to plan the roadmap to once again host live, in-person events at various brewery site locations.



“As we ramp up our business, it’s important to us to work with strong partners to create mutually beneficial relationships that result in great events,” said Steve Utley, Co-Founder of ETK Productions. “With BrewStubs’s growth mindset and focus on the local craft beer industry, we’re delighted to partner with them to deliver value to brewery clients and to the craft beer fans across the nation.”



About BrewStubs



BrewStubs® connects craft beer lovers with local breweries, allowing consumers to search for, discover and purchase their favorite craft beverages. The BrewStubs platform allows beer enthusiasts to purchase limited-release beers, exclusive craft beer packages, and event tickets before arriving at participating breweries throughout the U.S. and to gift brewstubs to their beer loving friends and family digitally. Visit www.brewstubs.com for more information.



About ETK Productions



Michael Cruz

(310) 365-6558



brewstubs.com



