Slim Music Empire releases Sarki Vibez "Last Year" Video, Just the Video for Young Nigerian Youth

The 18-year-old Nigerian Afrobeats singer, shares the visuals for his most motivational love song “Last year.”

Abuja, Nigeria, February 08, 2021 --(



Sarki Vibez, who was given a warm welcome to the Nigerian Music industry with his first ever single which was released on August 23, 2020 “That Love,” was a success for him.



It is so impossible to ignore Sarki Vibez. Born in Kogi State, the 18-year-old was raised in the confluence city of Lokoja, with a lot of cultural heritage from different parts of the country. Growing up to see a lot of abnormalities, Hardship, Crisis, and him struggling to grow with it. This mixed feeling motivates his approach to music, Motivational and Inspirational kind of songs.



Sarki Vibez music sound is one of a kind, very unique, and versatile, with an exceptional music concept of Afrobeats, it is almost impossible to trace his sound to any other artist in the world at large. With the use of classic Yoruba tune and English, his music speaks for a generation of young people around the world, especially the lower class struggling to survive.



When you hear his music though, one thing is clear; he has a motivational, inspirational, and powerful tune to make the young people stand on their feet and keep the hope going.



Follow Sarki Vibez: Facebook and Instagram : @iamsarkivibez // Twitter : @sarkivibez//



+2348078657937



slimempire.xyz

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact his management



