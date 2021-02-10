Eye Associates of the South Finds Perfect Storm Triggers Dry Eye on Miss. Gulf Coast

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Eye Associates of the South Press Release

Late hurricanes, long-term mask wearing and winter created a perfect storm for dry eye syndrome. If your eyes seem to be flaring up, you might need to see an eye doctor to treat dry eye.

Biloxi, MS, February 10, 2021



If your eyes seem to be flaring up with certain annoying symptoms, you might need to see an eye doctor to treat dry eye.



The often chronic condition can be exacerbated by wind, weather, dust, allergens, prolonged computer use, indoor heating and winter itself. This year's record long and busy hurricane season amplified the weather factors, various sources indicated.



Another new culprit may be long-term face mask wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Typically, this dry eye problem may occur for those who wear masks all day at work because a current of breath regularly is exhaled upward into their eyes. Anecdotal evidence suggests it is an issue; studies are likely to be conducted in the future.



Too much computer use by people who are home day and night during the coronavirus era also has become a dry eye issue, said ophthalmologist and dry eye specialist Rainna Bahadur, M.D., a partner at Eye Associates of the South.



The practice – which has clinics with optical shops in Biloxi and Ocean Springs – was named the "Dry Eye Treatment Center for the Mississippi Gulf Coast" by Allergan.



"Dry eye is not just about dry eyes. In fact, symptoms may include teary eyes, blurriness or redness, for example," Bahadur said. "Some patients try to treat it with over-the-counter eye drops, which tend to just increase their problems."



About one in four adults suffer from dry eye, which increases with age. Women generally are twice as likely as men to suffer from it, said general ophthalmologist Debra LaPrad, M.D., a partner at Eye Associates of the South.



Dry eye means your eyes’ tearing system is imbalanced or deficient. It has numerous symptoms, so can be confused by patients as other eye problems, LaPrad noted.



Good news is that some dry eye problems may be treated through in-home telemedicine appointments during the coronavirus era.



On a case by case basis, Eye Associates of the South offers telemedicine appointments via remote video conferencing so many patients may stay at home. Others must visit one of their clinics for in-person exams. There, coronavirus protocols are in place to protect patients and staff – including mask wearing, social distancing, staggered appointments and cleaning of areas between patient visits, she said.



Dry eye syndrome may produce such symptoms as excessively watering, feeling that something is in your eye, irritation, itching, scratchiness, blurry vision, eye pain, redness, grittiness, mucus, a burning sensation and/or light sensitivity. It also is associated with headaches and seems to increase the intensity of migraines, studies show.



You may minimize the dry eye problem caused by masks if you wear masks that fit flush with your face, or those with a wire along the top that can be bent to fit your facial contours. If you wear eyeglasses or sunglasses, put them on top of the mask to minimize fogging of your lenses, Bahadur said. If air still flows from the top of the mask, tape the mask's nose bridge to your face with medical or sports tape or a bandage.



If you are overdoing computer use, follow the "20-20-20 Rule" to periodically rest your eyes, LaPrad suggested. Every 20 minutes, look away from your computer screen and focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.



Ophthalmological treatments for dry eye may range from prescription eye drops to corrective procedures to environmental adjustments.



