QinetiQ to Host Free Webinar on "How to Fast-Track your Enterprises’ Cyber Resilience Smartly and on a Budget"

SMi Reports: A free webinar led by QinetiQ will take place on 26th March 2021 to explore how companies can improve their cyber-security posture on a budget.

London, United Kingdom, February 10, 2021



It's no secret that cyber-attacks are on the rise, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this due to the security vulnerabilities associated with remote working. Organisations who want to respond to this rise by adopting an effective security strategy will find this webinar to be invaluable.



During this exclusive webinar, James Mason, Enterprise Cyber Security Services, QinetiQ, will discuss how organisations can respond to the rise in cyber-attacks by providing actionable steps to help them plot an effective security strategy and improve their overall security posture.



Interested parties can sign up for the free webinar at http://www.cyber-resilience-webinar.com/prcom1



During this 1-hour webinar, attendees will learn about:

· What are Cyber Intrusion Exercises (CIE)?

· How you can improve your organisation’s security posture today

· Actionable steps to take in order to plot an effective security strategy

· How Cyber Intrusion Exercises can improve your cyber resilience on a budget



This webinar is ideal for:

CISO, Chief Information Security Officer, Head of Information Security, Information Security Manager, IT Security Engineer, IT Director, IT Security Consultant, IT Security Analyst, IT Security



How to Fast-Track your Enterprises’ Cyber Resilience Smartly and on a Budget (Webinar)

Date: Friday 26th March 2021

Time: 11am GMT#

Website: http://www.cyber-resilience-webinar.com/prcom1





http://www.cyber-resilience-webinar.com/prcom1



