Utiful Photo Organizer Now Has a Free Trial for iPhone and iPad

The Utiful company has now changed its business model and introduced a free trial of their Utiful Photo Organizer app for iPhone and iPad targeting freelancers and small business owners.

Vienna, Austria, February 10, 2021



"Busy people value their time and require reliable services," shares Utiful's founder and CEO Pavel Atanassov. "Our photo organizing app is primarily used by freelancers and small business owners but for five years it had a major flaw. People had to pay to download the app from the App Store. So they had to either risk and pay for an app they haven’t tried yet or invest valuable time to research the app on the Internet. With the free trial that we introduced just recently, people can simply download the app for free and right away try out its major use case - move photos out of the camera roll and sort them into separate folders.”



The Utiful app enables freelancers and small business owners to find and access the photos they keep for their work quickly and efficiently. The problem they have is that they keep not only their personal photos on their camera phones but also lots of non-personal pictures for their work. This causes clutter and reduced productivity as by default everything gets saved in the same camera roll. Utiful allows to physically separate the non-personal photos from the personal ones and sort them into a neat folder structure so that everything’s organized and easy to find and the camera roll is tidy. The app supports all photo and video formats including raw images, and syncs the organized folders between iPhone and iPad, so that the user can access them from anywhere.



About Utiful

