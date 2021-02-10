PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
PROLIM Wins Contract with ACI to Deploy Modern Cloud SaaS PLM Solution – Teamcenter X


PROLIM wins contract with ACI to deploy Teamcenter® X software – (SaaS) PLM offering for digital transformation from Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Plano, TX, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PROLIM wins contract with ACI to deploy Teamcenter® X software – the new software as a service (SaaS) PLM offering for digital transformation from Siemens Digital Industries Software. ACI has been growing since 1960 and pioneered in providing manufactured products, engineered solutions and performance software for reciprocating compressors.

Being known as “The Compressor Experts,” ACI has been working with PROLIM and Siemens, using Solid Edge® software for designing and developing compressors and control devices. ACI is innovating new products and modernizing the existing ones with software enabled for digital transformation. “The most intriguing part of Teamcenter X is the complete SaaS platform. We are very excited about the increased functionality, increased accessibility, and decreased management of the PLM,” says Joe Reiheld, VP of Engineering at ACI Services.

Teamcenter X, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)-as-a-service innovation platform, offers the convenience of choosing from pre-configured engineering and business solutions that deliver immediate value, with the flexibility to add more capabilities as business needs grow. Teamcenter X brings the power of the cloud to all users, to help reduce time-to-market and connect distributed, cross-disciplinary teams while improving effectiveness and efficiency at any scale. “Combining traditional PLM with cloud computing allows PLM to be available anywhere and, on any device, reduce IT resource needs, and keep up with the latest innovative technology, while enabling enterprises to move the investment from a capital expenditure to an operational expenditure,” says Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM.
Contact Information
PROLIM Global Corporation
Ramakanth Renake
974-126-5999
Contact
https://cutt.ly/DkmK7OJ
30445 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 380
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Fax: (800) 515-6821

