Birgit Anich Named Top 200 Influencer in the Design Industry by Fixr


Norwalk, CT, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BA Staging & Interiors is proud to announce that their CEO & Creative Director Birgit Anich has been named one of the Top 200 Influencers in the Design Industry by Fixr. This is the fifth consecutive year that Birgit has been honored with this award, having also been named in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This award honors those who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of interior design. Regarding how they determined the top 200 for 2021, Fixr stated the following: “Fixr analysts searched far and wide to identify the highest-performing individuals in the interior design industry, including home stagers, decorators, and of course, interior designers. We looked nationwide to find those who take an active approach when it comes to contributing to and improving the industry, and we took into account many different criteria as we narrowed down our list.”

Birgit is grateful to be recognized amongst some of the most talented and influential designers in the industry. As a home stager, Birgit plans to continue pushing the boundaries of design, setting trends in the industry, and creating solutions that lead her clients to success. She would like to thank her clients, team and Fixr for their continued support.

More information and the full list of winners can be found on Fixr.com

BA Staging & Interiors is a numerous award winning and premier home staging company catering to home sellers who are looking for a competitive edge when selling real estate. We are trendsetters in the staging industry not just in style, but in our use of the most advanced and successful staging techniques. We use our exclusive warehouse of furniture, artwork and décor to create a lifestyle experience that buyers fall in love with while delivering the absolute best product and customer service.
BA Staging & Interiors
Karina Petry
203-807-4040
bastaginginteriors.com

