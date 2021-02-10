Maple Leaf Farms Introduces Sous Vide Duck Breast for Foodservice

Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Versatile, fully cooked product offers easier prep and healthy menu options.

Leesburg, IN, February 10, 2021 --(



“Operators will love the flavor and convenience of our new sous vide duck breast,” says Maple Leaf Farms Marketing Manager Olivia Tucker. “The breast is prepared sous vide style to medium doneness for optimal flavor and is frozen in individual vacuum packs for quick and convenient preparation."



Maple Leaf Farms Sous Vide Duck Breast offers chefs and restaurant operators a versatile and nutritious duck product that is easy to incorporate into dine-in or take-out menus. It is delicious served cold or hot and is a very lean addition to salads, sandwiches, pasta and grain bowls. It is also a healthy center-of-the-plate option that pairs well with a variety of sauces and sides.



“Each sous vide duck breast has 23% fewer calories and 42% less fat than a similar portion of beef filet, but still offers a great red meat flavor,” says Tucker.



Each case of Maple Leaf Farms Sous Vide Duck Breast is packed with 16 individual vacuum-sealed duck breasts. The fully cooked product comes frozen for convenience and can be served hot or cold. For more information, visit mapleleaffarms.com/products/sous-vide-duck-breast. Product is available now for purchase.



About Maple Leaf Farms:

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is America’s leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation, family-owned company. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or visit mapleleaffarms.com.



Olivia Tucker

574-527-3982



mapleleaffarms.com



