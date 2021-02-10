Press Releases Cayman Chemical Company Press Release

Receive press releases from Cayman Chemical Company: By Email RSS Feeds: Cayman Adds Nordic BioSite as Trusted Distributor

Ann Arbor, MI, February 10, 2021 --(



“We are excited to add Nordic BioSite to our network of trusted partners. Their scientific acumen, commitment to customers, and vast knowledge of research products and applications will help to meet the ever-growing needs of our Northern European customers,” said Jason Truskowski, VP of Sales and Marketing at Cayman. “We are looking forward to working with the Nordic BioSite team to supply researchers with the tools they need to make their next discovery.”



Wilco van Hamond, CEO of Nordic BioSite, expressed equal excitement stating, “We are really pleased to add Cayman to our existing and comprehensive portfolio of products and services. Cayman’s ‘Helping Make Research Possible’ mission fully aligns with our company core values. I am convinced this expansion will enable us to further improve the compatibility of our product offering to our customer’s research projects. We are pleased to be and remain ‘By Your Side’.”



About Nordic BioSite

Now in business for 20 years, Nordic BioSite is recognized as a leader in the supply of products for research and diagnostics. We support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and academic researchers. Nordic BioSite continuously introduces many novel products as a result of research and development with our partners and feedback from our customers. Through the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of our products, our aim is to facilitate your research. For more information: www.nordicbiosite.com



About Cayman Chemical

Cayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic. Ann Arbor, MI, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cayman Chemical’s complete assay kit, protein, antibody, and biochemical portfolio is now more accessible to Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the Baltic countries as well as Russia through a distribution agreement with Nordic BioSite. Headquartered in Täby, Sweden, Nordic BioSite’s sales and technical support teams operate with a "By Your Side" mission to assist customers in finding the right products for their research.“We are excited to add Nordic BioSite to our network of trusted partners. Their scientific acumen, commitment to customers, and vast knowledge of research products and applications will help to meet the ever-growing needs of our Northern European customers,” said Jason Truskowski, VP of Sales and Marketing at Cayman. “We are looking forward to working with the Nordic BioSite team to supply researchers with the tools they need to make their next discovery.”Wilco van Hamond, CEO of Nordic BioSite, expressed equal excitement stating, “We are really pleased to add Cayman to our existing and comprehensive portfolio of products and services. Cayman’s ‘Helping Make Research Possible’ mission fully aligns with our company core values. I am convinced this expansion will enable us to further improve the compatibility of our product offering to our customer’s research projects. We are pleased to be and remain ‘By Your Side’.”About Nordic BioSiteNow in business for 20 years, Nordic BioSite is recognized as a leader in the supply of products for research and diagnostics. We support pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and academic researchers. Nordic BioSite continuously introduces many novel products as a result of research and development with our partners and feedback from our customers. Through the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of our products, our aim is to facilitate your research. For more information: www.nordicbiosite.comAbout Cayman ChemicalCayman Chemical Company helps make research possible by supplying scientists worldwide with biochemical tools used to understand cancer, neurochemistry, oxidative injury, endocrinology, atherosclerosis, and other human health challenges. Our scientists are experts in the synthesis, purification, and characterization of biochemicals ranging from small drug-like heterocycles to complex biolipids, fatty acids, and many others for use as research reagents and qualified standards. We are also highly skilled in all aspects of assay and antibody development, protein expression, crystallization, and structure determination. In addition, we offer a wide range of analytical services using LC-MS/MS, HPLC, GC, and many other techniques. Cayman performs generic drug development and production in both Ann Arbor, Michigan and Neratovice, Czech Republic. Contact Information Cayman Chemical Company

Jason Truskowski

(734) 975-3897



www.caymanchem.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cayman Chemical Company