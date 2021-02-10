Dreamy, Visionary Artist's Wing Designs: Fantasy Wings Collection

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Deb Schlier Press Release

Artist, Deb Schlier announces her Fantasy Wings Collection of mystical fashion scarves.

Arlington, TX, February 10, 2021 --(



Artist and designer, Deb Schlier, is announcing the public release of her Fantasy Wings Collection. Each scarf is individually printed and finished with the designer’s original artwork and vision of a winged fantasy.



Deb Schlier is known for helping women dress with individual style using unusual and striking wearable art scarves. Each scarf is its own individual work of art. Each empowers women to dress with confidence and inspire them to live their dreams.



Thus, for the first time, Deb Schlier has created an entire scarf product line of her favorite and most popular feather wing designs. The entire Fantasy Wings Collection is now live at debschlier.com website where the limited edition scarves are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.



The collection includes six different designs and color schemes.



Each one is designed to showcase a fantasy bird or angel wing design that takes flight with beauty and finesse. Each design commands its own color, theme, or fantasy by the type, color, and gesture of the composition. Each scarf cloaks the wearer within the fantasy, and she becomes a part of the art.



Several scarves come in golds and neutrals to capitalize on this year’s color trends.



Some scarves are made with pure silk which means women will be able to enjoy luxury at an affordable price by buying directly from the artist. Others are natural rayon and crepe or chiffon, all luxuriously soft and silky.



Each design is available as an oversized square or extra-long rectangle.



Scarves in the Collection:



- Blue Angel Wings

- Pink Angel Wings

- Phoenix Wings

- Peacock Wings

- Raven Wings

- Scarlet Macaw Wings



Scarves are oversized and extra-large at 26 x 80 inches and 55 x 55 inches.



- They’re made from pure silk, natural rayon, crepe, or sheer chiffon.

- Each scarf is created from the original artwork and vision of Deb Schlier.



The Fantasy Wings Collection scarves range in price from $79 to $160.



Deb Schlier is excited to welcome her art lovers to the new bird and angel wings scarves line they love so much.



“My Fantasy Wings Scarves are beautiful fashion pieces as well as compelling textiles art in their own right. They are gorgeous when framed and create mesmerizing fields of imagery that ignite a hypnotizing, secret life of their own.” - Deb Schlier, artist and designer



Her collection also includes matching note cards for each wing design that expresses an inspirational and empowering message. These blank folded note cards are used as an any-occasion greeting card; however, their large 5 x 7 inch size also makes them suitable for. Coordinating note cards become the perfect gift message card to include with each matching scarf when purchasing as a gift, including for yourself.



About Deb Schlier



Deb Schlier started designing textiles after she left her IT career. She was classically trained as an artist before becoming a museum curator. Later, she developed a strong interest in computers, and became a self-taught programmer before working her way up as an IT manager in a Fortune 500 company. She has come full circle now, back to her art, but with newly updated skill sets.



Deb Schlier’s products have gained notoriety amongst the art fashion industry. She was invited by Le Galeriste, VIDA, and RAWartists to be part of each of their community of artists and designers.



More Details and Info:



* Fantasy Wings Collection: https://debschlier.com/fantasy-wings-collection

* Collection Catalog: https://debschlier.com/lookbooks/FantasyWingsScarves_debschlier.pdf

* Press Release: https://debschlier.com/fantasy-wings-press-release



Blog: https://debschlier.com/art-lovers-club

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debschlier

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steadythreadsstudio

Deb Schlier, designer

425-891-9048



debschlier.com



