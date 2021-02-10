Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance Welcomes Natasha Barrera

Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Sarasota, FL, February 10, 2021 --( Sarasota, FL, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For more than 25 years, Allegro Academy of Music, Etiquette and Dance has offered a wide variety of high-level classes to students of every age and skill level. They are proud to work in collaboration with renowned dance teacher, Natasha Barrera as they continue to develop their curriculum to include bachata and modern dance. Ms. Barrera has been dancing for over 20 years as an international competitor and ballroom dance master. Now, she brings her style and skill to Allegro Music Academy to offer her expertise to students. New classes are offered every Wednesday, and students of every age and skill level are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Allegro Music Academy and ask about the newest addition to the Allegro team. Contact Information Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



ww.allegromusicacademy.com



