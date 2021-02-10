Press Releases JNews & Media Press Release

Receive press releases from JNews & Media: By Email RSS Feeds: JC Foundation Trust Launches Digital News & Media Website

JC Foundation Trust has launched its first local & international news website with a vision to become a trustworthy source of fresh and most updated news from all around the world.

Salford, United Kingdom, February 10, 2021 --(



The major focus is on worldwide political news divided into 5 sections like US News, UK News, Asia News, Europe News and World News.



“I had an idea of starting a news & media site for the Jewish & local communities to provide fresh, informative and updated local and international news - all at one place,” said Jay Charara, Chairman at JC Foundation Trust. “I’m happy to see it going live and aim to continuously add new sections and features based on the feedback we receive.”



Apart from news, it also has other sections like classifieds, business directory, events, photo galleries, etc. to make the site more engaging. Salford, United Kingdom, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- JC Foundation Trust has recently launched a “JNews & Media” website (www.jnews.media) providing a platform for regional and jewish communities to get latest news on various categories at a click of a button.The major focus is on worldwide political news divided into 5 sections like US News, UK News, Asia News, Europe News and World News.“I had an idea of starting a news & media site for the Jewish & local communities to provide fresh, informative and updated local and international news - all at one place,” said Jay Charara, Chairman at JC Foundation Trust. “I’m happy to see it going live and aim to continuously add new sections and features based on the feedback we receive.”Apart from news, it also has other sections like classifieds, business directory, events, photo galleries, etc. to make the site more engaging. Contact Information JNews & Media

Jay Charara

+44 7541 379742



https://jnews.media



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from JNews & Media