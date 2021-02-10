Joey's Fish Shack Celebrating First Calgary Restaurant on Edmonton Trail

Press Releases Joey's Only Franchising Ltd. Press Release

The home of Canada's Fish & Chips is opening a new Fish Shack.

Calgary, Canada, February 10, 2021 --(



"We opened our first Joey's Only on 17th avenue in Calgary, 36 years ago. Opening this restaurant on Edmonton Trail is a big growth move for us," said Joe Klassen, founder and CEO of Joey's Only Franchising Ltd. "We've re-imagined our restaurant experience in light of today's dining options and Joey's Fish Shack fits the model."



The change is part of a significant re-branding taking place at Joey's Seafood Restaurants across the country throughout 2021. Customers can expect a new logo with a familiar colour palette, updated trending flavours that appeal to a younger generation of diners and a completely reimagined décor.



"This is not your grandparent's Joey's," said Dave Holland, VP of Marketing. "Our Joey's app makes it very easy to order for pick-up or delivery. You'll save at least 10% compared to other third-party ordering apps."



About Joey's Fish Shack



Calgary-based Joey's Fish Shack is the new player in the fast-casual seafood restaurant category in Canada. Joey's carries with it, the reputation for preparing generous portions of high-quality seafood at affordable prices. Each Joey's Fish Shack franchise embodies the vision of its founder, Joe Klassen - to serve great seafood in a cozy neighbourhood seafood restaurant. Annually, Joey's serves more than 5.5 million guests system-wide through its 43 restaurants in Canada. In 2021, the company celebrates 36 years serving Canada's favourite fish & chips.



For more information, please contact:



Mr. Max Gagnon, Vice President Operations, Joey's Restaurants, max@joeys.ca



