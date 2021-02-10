Press Releases MTI Press Release

Receive press releases from MTI: By Email RSS Feeds: McDougle Technical Institute Offers Job Oriented College Programs

Pompano Beach, FL, February 10, 2021 --(



These programs are Construction Operations, Internet Marketing, Multimedia Technology, Sports and Fitness Management, Criminal Justice, Medical Assistant, Sport Management, Physical Therapy Assistant and Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management.



The programs are available now. MTI offers integrate online with traditional face-to-face class activities in a planned, pedagogically valuable manner, in order to bring a chance for students gain quality education at a convenient and easily accessible approach. Pompano Beach, FL, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- McDougle Technical Institute (MTI), located in South Florida, brings the opportunity for training for a new career in high demand professions to assist our students to be successful in a marketplace hurt by the COVID-19.These programs are Construction Operations, Internet Marketing, Multimedia Technology, Sports and Fitness Management, Criminal Justice, Medical Assistant, Sport Management, Physical Therapy Assistant and Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management.The programs are available now. MTI offers integrate online with traditional face-to-face class activities in a planned, pedagogically valuable manner, in order to bring a chance for students gain quality education at a convenient and easily accessible approach. Contact Information MTI

Dr. John Peterson

941-402-5400



MTIjuco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTI