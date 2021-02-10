PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
MTI

Press Release

Receive press releases from MTI: By Email RSS Feeds:

McDougle Technical Institute Offers Job Oriented College Programs


Pompano Beach, FL, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- McDougle Technical Institute (MTI), located in South Florida, brings the opportunity for training for a new career in high demand professions to assist our students to be successful in a marketplace hurt by the COVID-19.

These programs are Construction Operations, Internet Marketing, Multimedia Technology, Sports and Fitness Management, Criminal Justice, Medical Assistant, Sport Management, Physical Therapy Assistant and Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management.

The programs are available now. MTI offers integrate online with traditional face-to-face class activities in a planned, pedagogically valuable manner, in order to bring a chance for students gain quality education at a convenient and easily accessible approach.
Contact Information
MTI
Dr. John Peterson
941-402-5400
Contact
MTIjuco.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTI
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help