David Carleton Introduces Spa Pool Marketing Success Podcast to Showcase Internet Marketing Strategies for Hot Tub Dealers, Pool Builders and Sauna Retailers

Hot Tub Dealer Marketing Consultant and Owner of SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com, David Carleton Proudly Introduces a Podcast Specifically Created for Hot Tub Dealers, Pool Builders and Sauna Retailers.

Encinitas, CA, February 10, 2021 --(



“Even in today’s fast-paced market, pool and spa dealers still need to be promoting their business to be sure they are showing up on page one of the search engines,” said Carleton. What many business owners forget is that even though pools and spas are selling quickly right now, prospects are still searching the Internet to find local dealers in their area. If dealers stop their paid and organic Internet marketing strategies, they take the risk of not being found by these potential buyers.



This new podcast contains proven strategies to help dealers quickly achieve page one placement. In addition, all the strategies are easy to understand and implement and were designed to help dealers drive more traffic, generate more leads, and increase sales. Dealers can either subscribe to the podcast for free either from their favorite podcast directory or by visiting the company website - SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com/internet-marketing-podcast.



In times like these, many pool and spa retailers tend to slow down or even eliminate some or all their marketing efforts. This creates an opportunity for savvy dealers to capture their customers if they already have strategies and systems in place to do so,” commented Carleton. Now is the absolute best time to take advantage of this opportunity to gain market share and find prospects and make sure that they buy from you, not your competition.



Hot tub dealers, swimming pool builders, and sauna retailers who want to learn more about this new podcast are encouraged to visit the company website: SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com.



About David Carleton and Spa Pool Marketing Success

David Carleton is a Pool and Spa Dealer Internet Marketing Consultant who specializes in showing spa dealers, pool builders and sauna retailers how to spend less and get more from their marketing and advertising using low-cost strategies in local business marketing, lead generation and conversion, Internet marketing and social media.



Dave was Vice President of Dimension One Spas for 6 years where he developed sales; marketing and training programs that helped hundreds of dealers in 30 countries around the world generate leads, increase sales, and enhance their overall marketing effectiveness.



In addition, Dave has been a keynote speaker for many industry, Chamber and trade groups across the United States and has written several books including "The Book on Internet Marketing for Pool and Spa Dealers" available on Amazon - amazon.com/dp/B08HQ45TS7.



David Carleton

1150 Garden View Road, #235707

Encinitas, CA 92023

www.SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com

David Carleton

858-442-3131



https://SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com



