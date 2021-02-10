RTA Outdoor Living Announces Free Outdoor Kitchen Design Software

Press Releases RTA Outdoor Living Press Release

About RTA Outdoor Living: RTA Outdoor Living is a company that manufactures ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen kits and fire features. With administrative offices in Greenland, NH and manufacturing based in Cambridge City, IN, the company serves homeowners across the continental US to provide a simplified alternative to traditional masonry. RTA has been featured on various media outlets, including Fox & Friends, and was awarded one of Pool & Spa’s Top 50 Products of 2019. Greenland, NH, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- RTA Outdoor Living, a company specializing in custom, DIY outdoor kitchen kits, announced the new release of their free design tool software. This software is the first of its kind in the industry, and allows anyone to create a free 3D image of a custom outdoor kitchen design in just 5 minutes. The tool also generates a price quote.Historically, creating a custom outdoor kitchen design meant either hiring a designer, architect, or contractor for a fee, or personally sketching out a plan to then estimate cost. The industry lacked a simple design solution that eliminated both cost and time commitment.RTA recognized this need to provide homeowners with an accessible, easy-to-use tool, and went to work - dedicating significant time and resources to the creation of its free outdoor kitchen design tool software.This software requires no technical skills and generates both a 3D image and a quote with a few easy steps. It empowers homeowners to plan and visualize their outdoor kitchen project with no inconvenience, frustration, or up-front commitment.RTA’s free design tool software upholds the company’s commitment to removing the challenges associated with designing and building an outdoor kitchen, as well as their mission “to spark community through affordable, easy-to-build outdoor kitchens so that friends and family can gather, break bread, and enjoy life’s moments.”About RTA Outdoor Living: RTA Outdoor Living is a company that manufactures ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen kits and fire features. With administrative offices in Greenland, NH and manufacturing based in Cambridge City, IN, the company serves homeowners across the continental US to provide a simplified alternative to traditional masonry. RTA has been featured on various media outlets, including Fox & Friends, and was awarded one of Pool & Spa’s Top 50 Products of 2019. Contact Information RTA Outdoor Living

Jayme Muller

1 (800) 827-1830



https://rtaoutdoorliving.com/



