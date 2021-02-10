Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alabama Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Advisors Press Release

Bill Barnhill, CCIM, and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., the Argus Self Storage Advisors for the Gulf Coast region, represented the seller of “Storage Solutions – Climate Controlled Storage” located in Opelika, AL.

Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Mobile, AL, February 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bill Barnhill, CCIM, and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., the Argus Self Storage Advisors for the Gulf Coast region, represented the seller of “Storage Solutions – Climate Controlled Storage” located in Opelika, AL. The facility consisted of 42,387 rentable square feet which includes a total of 324 units. All the units are climate controlled except for 20 outside (open and covered) boat & RV parking spaces. The sale closed on January 21, 2021, and sold for $3,000,000 to Iron Guard Storage.Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Advisors

