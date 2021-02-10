Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alabama Self Storage Facility

Mobile, AL, February 10, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Bill Barnhill, CCIM, and Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr., the Argus Self Storage Advisors for the Gulf Coast region, represented the seller of “Storage Solutions – Climate Controlled Storage” located in Opelika, AL. The facility consisted of 42,387 rentable square feet which includes a total of 324 units. All the units are climate controlled except for 20 outside (open and covered) boat & RV parking spaces. The sale closed on January 21, 2021, and sold for $3,000,000 to Iron Guard Storage.
Bill and Stuart are the Gulf Coast region broker affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors. They can be reached at 251-432-1287. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.