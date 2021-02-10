Ventura Artist Union Member Jason Brock Joins Philly Rock Stars for Recording One of a Kind Single

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ventura Artists' Union Press Release

Dave Uosikkinen and Kenny Aaronson add feel and tone to a contemporary blues rock burner.

Ventura, CA, February 10, 2021 --(



“When I wrote the riff,” says Brock, “I felt it in my bones.” He continues, “My jaw dropped, like when a beautiful woman walks into the room. You know, that kind of woman that stops the conversation. Silence. Powerful and alluring. That’s what this song is about. It’s about giving it all you've got even if the odds are stacked against you.” He goes on the say, “I had to write Dave Uosikkinen straight away, and ask him if he’d add his drums to it. I’m so glad he said yes!”



Dave recorded his drums tracks at DaveUDrums.com, his Philadelphia studio, and pulled in long time friend and veteran rock star Kenny Aaronson to play Bass. “I used the Glyn Johns approach to the drum track,” Dave explained, “I wanted you to feel like you were in the room with us when you listened. And I knew that Kenny would bring it all home. He always does.”



One of a Kind is the first single of 2021 for Brock, who plans to release a track a month until an album can be produced. “Hopefully we’ll get to play this one live soon,” Brock adds, “It’ll be such a great feeling to get back on the stage and rip this one out in front of an energetic crowd.” That's what Ventura Artists' Union is preparing for, an energetic reopening where live music, arts and culture can be experienced in a real life setting.



Jason Brock is a career musician and artist, currently serving on the Board of the Ventura Artists’ Union, and also serves as an administrator of ccMixer.org. He posts free to share remixes under the pseudonym Spinningmerkaba. Over his career he has recorded and released numerous records, working with Grammy award winning artists John Jones and Steve Ferrone, along with MP3.com artist Emily RIchards, and original bands Orangehand, Maximum R.O.A.C.H. and The Art City Monsters.



Dave Uosikkiken is a multi-platinum artist and original drummer for Philadelphia band The Hooters. He currently operates DaveUdrums.com and In The Pocket, which serves the Philadelphia music community.



Kenny Aaronson is a world renowned Bass player who was named Bass player of the year by Rolling Stone magazine. He’s toured with Bob Dylan, and recorded with many artists including Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Foghat. He currently resides in Philadelphia recording with local musicians.



Ebeth Feldman

805-765-1892



ventura-artists-union.org



