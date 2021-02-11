Histria Books Announces the Release of Nicolae Iorga: A Biography by Nicholas M. Nagy-Talavera

Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

The Romanian historian Nicolae Iorga played a critical role in the history of his country for more than fifty years until his tragic death in 1940. The author of more than 1,200 books and 20,000 articles, Iorga was one of the most prolific scholars of all time. In recognition of his academic achievements, he was made a member of the Romanian, French, Yugoslav, and Polish academies, and received honorary doctorates from universities around the world.



Nicolae Iorga: A Biography is the first comprehensive biography of one of the most important European cultural and political personalities of the first half of the twentieth century. It considers Iorga not only as a historian, politician, journalist, literary critic, playwright, writer, poet, and linguist, but also as an orator, teacher, and last, but not least, a human being. Writing in Bibliophilos, Professor Paul E. Michelson calls it “a monumental story told with wit, verve, and fire…. A fitting monument to Nicolae Iorga, a true phenomenon.”



Written by Nicholas M. Nagy-Talavera, a leading American scholar, and based on archival sources and family documents, this book is the first biography to present a complete portrait of the world-renowned historian Nicolae Iorga.



Nicolae Iorga: A Biography, 588 pp., Softbound, ISBN 978-1-59211-075-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com. Palm Beach, FL, February 11, 2021 -- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Nicolae Iorga: A Biography by Nicholas M. Nagy-Talavera. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute dedicated to promoting knowledge of the history and culture of Romania. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published in exclusivity by Histria Books.

