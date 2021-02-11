PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
New York Capital

Press Release

Receive press releases from New York Capital: By Email RSS Feeds:

Martin Horvat Will Now Head New York Capitals European Department


Tokyo, Japan, February 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Capital today announced that Martin Horvat will now head their European department after long time employee Graham Farley retired earlier this year.

Chris Stewart CEO released the following statement in regards to Martins appointment. "Firstly we would like to thank Graham for his time and input to New York Capital and he will be missed by everyone here and remembered as a valued team member, we wish him well in his retirement. in regards to the appointment of Martin we now we have someone that can follow in the footsteps of Graham and continue to help New York Capital grow. He has worked with us for a number of years already and a bonus to already have someone in our team who can step up to this roll."
Contact Information
New York Capital
Paul Freeman
+81362054771
Contact
new-york-capital.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New York Capital
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help