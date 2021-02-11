Martin Horvat Will Now Head New York Capitals European Department

Press Releases New York Capital Press Release

Tokyo, Japan, February 11, 2021 -- New York Capital today announced that Martin Horvat will now head their European department after long time employee Graham Farley retired earlier this year.

Chris Stewart CEO released the following statement in regards to Martins appointment. "Firstly we would like to thank Graham for his time and input to New York Capital and he will be missed by everyone here and remembered as a valued team member, we wish him well in his retirement. in regards to the appointment of Martin we now we have someone that can follow in the footsteps of Graham and continue to help New York Capital grow. He has worked with us for a number of years already and a bonus to already have someone in our team who can step up to this roll."

Contact Information
New York Capital

Paul Freeman

+81362054771



new-york-capital.com



