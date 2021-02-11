Intraway Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide

Press Releases Intraway Press Release

Intraway Corporation, a leading OSS provider in the Americas, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Operations Support Systems Solutions" report.

Miami, FL, February 11, 2021 --(



Intraway Corporation, a leading OSS provider in the Americas, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Operations Support Systems Solutions" report.



“With Symphonica, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) can now streamline service deployment processes without investing in time-consuming and budget-heavy infrastructure projects," said Steve Marsh, Intraway’s North America CTO. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces our solution's value to our customers."



Symphonica, a no-code cloud OSS solution, is ready to serve with pre-configured endpoint integrations that securely facilitate faster service deployments. CSPs can quickly deploy orchestration workflows without going through heavy software development processes using Symphonica’s quick launch packages. They can connect virtually any endpoint using Symphonica’s pre-built connectors or easily build their own. Most importantly, operators can quickly launch services from Symphonica’s cloud infrastructure.



Symphonica is designed to accelerate CSPs’ transformational goals in building future proof networks. Whether they need to deploy GPON, 5G small cells, Remote Phy or many other use cases, Symphonica stands ready to support multiple use cases and deployment scenarios.



Market Guide for CSP Operations Support System Solutions, January 2021.



Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Intraway

Intelligent Automation for the Autonomous Network

With over 40 million subscribers successfully served in more than 20 countries over three continents, Intraway’s no-code provisioning automation solutions help global telecommunications operators create the network of the future, today. By unleashing the full potential of networks, Intraway’s standards-based approach adds the latest, cutting-edge functionalities to speed up time-to-market, reduce operational costs and advance customer-centricity.



