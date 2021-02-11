Indie-Country Trio Southpaw Announces Debut Album "Unhitched"

Press Releases Southpaw Press Release

NJ-based country band to release album titled "Unhitched."

Westfield, NJ, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New Jersey-based indie-country trio Southpaw announces its debut album, "Unhitched," a collection of infectious country-crossover songs infused with the band's electrifying "North meets South" sound. The record is set for release on February 14, 2021, on all major online platforms.Formed in 2018, Southpaw is a collaboration of three musicians with distinctly different acclaimed creative careers - published poet and literary editor Christine Radlmann, Emmy-winning sound designer Sean Garnhart, and award-winning advertising professional Colin McConnell."Unhitched" contains 13 original tracks and was self-produced over two years, in spite of challenges posed by the COVID pandemic. Multi-instrumentalists Garnhart and McConnell weave pianos, organs, guitars, dobros, mandolins, and other musical colors into stunning tapestries that beautifully frame Radlmann's soul-blues country vocal."Each of us grew up performing and writing songs in a variety of musical genres," says lead singer Radlmann, "and we wanted to boil it all down into a gem of many musical facets that still sparkles with the traditions of country music." Acclaimed New York City-based composer Matt King describes "Unhitched" as "great country songwriting--informed by genres such as pop, R&B, funk, reggae, and even jazz--with Christine Radlmann's soulful vocals as the cherry on top."Promotional song teasers from "Unhitched" have been met with glowing feedback and are helping indie upstart Southpaw rapidly build an online fan base. Southpaw plans to follow the launch of "Unhitched" shortly with its first music video, "Within You," currently in production, and begin touring as soon as venues reopen from the COVID pandemic.

