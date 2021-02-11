Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

Receive press releases from HealthONE: By Email RSS Feeds: Four HealthONE Hospitals Named Among Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals

The Medical Center of Aurora, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center among the top five percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes.

Denver, CO, February 11, 2021 --(



“Our unparalleled commitment to safety and quality are ongoing hallmarks of the exceptional care our patients receive. The pandemic required that our unwavering commitment to patient care drive our decisions and this recognition by Healthgrades is a testament to that,” stated Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We are deeply grateful to the thousands of colleagues and physicians who put our patients first every day, every time.”



From 2017 through 2019, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award had, on average, a 27.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.*



And during that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the award, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for community acquired pneumonia in hospitals achieving the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award have, on average, a 38.1 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*



“Given that the delivery of healthcare has profoundly changed due to COVID-19, we want to extend our congratulations to the hospitals that received Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Award. These organizations are committed to providing exceptional clinical outcomes for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.



As the #1 large health system in the country ranked by IBM Watson Health, HealthONE has worked collaboratively with nurses, physicians, caregivers and colleagues to ensure that the system of care provides unparalleled services to every patient, every time. HealthONE quality has been recognized by many independent, third-party organizations including the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) which scored three of the hospitals a 5-Star rating, plus four HealthONE hospitals have received an A grade from the Leapfrog Group. Additionally, two HealthONE hospitals – Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora – are Magnet designated. As the universally recognized gold standard in nursing care, only about 6% of US hospitals achieve Magnet designation.



About Healthgrades

Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award recipients are recognized for overall clinical excellence and providing top-quality care across multiple specialty lines and areas. During the 2021 study period (Medicare Fiscal Years 2017-2019), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).



To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.



About HealthONE

HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Denver, CO, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HealthONE today announced that four hospitals within its system have achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The distinction places The Medical Center of Aurora, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center in the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.“Our unparalleled commitment to safety and quality are ongoing hallmarks of the exceptional care our patients receive. The pandemic required that our unwavering commitment to patient care drive our decisions and this recognition by Healthgrades is a testament to that,” stated Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “We are deeply grateful to the thousands of colleagues and physicians who put our patients first every day, every time.”From 2017 through 2019, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award had, on average, a 27.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.*And during that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the award, 167,235 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for community acquired pneumonia in hospitals achieving the Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals Award have, on average, a 38.1 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*“Given that the delivery of healthcare has profoundly changed due to COVID-19, we want to extend our congratulations to the hospitals that received Healthgrades America’s 250 Best Award. These organizations are committed to providing exceptional clinical outcomes for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.As the #1 large health system in the country ranked by IBM Watson Health, HealthONE has worked collaboratively with nurses, physicians, caregivers and colleagues to ensure that the system of care provides unparalleled services to every patient, every time. HealthONE quality has been recognized by many independent, third-party organizations including the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) which scored three of the hospitals a 5-Star rating, plus four HealthONE hospitals have received an A grade from the Leapfrog Group. Additionally, two HealthONE hospitals – Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora – are Magnet designated. As the universally recognized gold standard in nursing care, only about 6% of US hospitals achieve Magnet designation.About HealthgradesHealthgrades America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award recipients are recognized for overall clinical excellence and providing top-quality care across multiple specialty lines and areas. During the 2021 study period (Medicare Fiscal Years 2017-2019), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, and for more information on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, please visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.About HealthONEHealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2017 through 2019 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Contact Information HealthONE

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HealthONE Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend