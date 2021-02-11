Press Releases CellArt Press Release

Receive press releases from CellArt: By Email RSS Feeds: CellArt Announces New Managing Partner for US and The Caribbean

CellArt, the creators of extraordinary wine spaces and accessories, welcomes Philippe Vasilescu to the team as Managing Partner for US and The Caribbean.

Miami, FL, February 11, 2021 --(



Philippe brings with him over 10 years of worldwide experience in Fine Wine & Sprits, Luxury Sales, Event Management, Experiential Marketing, and Public Relations, with references from prestigious brands (Piaget, Baccarat, Greubel & Forsey), fine dining & hospitality groups (Cipriani, Wolfgang Puck, TAO Group, LDV hospitality) and renowned international luxury hotels and resorts groups (St. Regis, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Peninsula Hotels, SH Group). He comes to CellArt from Rémy Cointreau USA where, for over 5 years, he represented the prestigious LOUIS XIII Cognac as Brand Ambassador for the Northeast. Along with a vast knowledge and passion for wine and design, as well as a diverse and trusted network acquired over the years, Philippe brings an unwavering dedication to new ideas and growth strategy for the very demanding market that targets CellArt.



“2020 and the worldwide pandemic opened my eyes to the growing demand for trusted and curated services and experiences for collectors, investors and aficionados all over the world. I am honored to join the visionary team at CellArt who have refined and reimagined the world of wine through their creations of extraordinary Wine Spaces, unprecedented Art Pieces, and Wine Objects!” - Philippe Vasilescu, Managing Partner, CellArt.



“We are delighted to welcome Philippe to the team. His expertise will support the growth of our US and The Caribbean territories, and ensure the continuity of CellArt’s expansion. This venture is tremendously exciting for CellArt and the entire wine collector and hospitality community.” - Jonathan Primeau, Founder, CellArt.



Founded in 2013, CellArt is the wine enthusiast's ultimate playground. From the design and manufacturing of dream wine spaces, extraordinary wine cellars, and tasting rooms, to the creation of unprecedented art pieces, limited-edition wine objects, and exclusive and visionary wine events, CellArt is inspired by the very best of what nature and human creativity have to offer. Driven by a passion for Wine and Art, CellArt opens up an exciting new world for the Wine enthusiast and presents a seamless narrative between the two traditions.



To explore the world of CellArt go to www.cellart.com Miami, FL, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CellArt is thrilled to announce that Philippe Vasilescu has joined the team as Managing Partner for the US and The Caribbean, based in Miami, FL.Philippe brings with him over 10 years of worldwide experience in Fine Wine & Sprits, Luxury Sales, Event Management, Experiential Marketing, and Public Relations, with references from prestigious brands (Piaget, Baccarat, Greubel & Forsey), fine dining & hospitality groups (Cipriani, Wolfgang Puck, TAO Group, LDV hospitality) and renowned international luxury hotels and resorts groups (St. Regis, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Peninsula Hotels, SH Group). He comes to CellArt from Rémy Cointreau USA where, for over 5 years, he represented the prestigious LOUIS XIII Cognac as Brand Ambassador for the Northeast. Along with a vast knowledge and passion for wine and design, as well as a diverse and trusted network acquired over the years, Philippe brings an unwavering dedication to new ideas and growth strategy for the very demanding market that targets CellArt.“2020 and the worldwide pandemic opened my eyes to the growing demand for trusted and curated services and experiences for collectors, investors and aficionados all over the world. I am honored to join the visionary team at CellArt who have refined and reimagined the world of wine through their creations of extraordinary Wine Spaces, unprecedented Art Pieces, and Wine Objects!” - Philippe Vasilescu, Managing Partner, CellArt.“We are delighted to welcome Philippe to the team. His expertise will support the growth of our US and The Caribbean territories, and ensure the continuity of CellArt’s expansion. This venture is tremendously exciting for CellArt and the entire wine collector and hospitality community.” - Jonathan Primeau, Founder, CellArt.Founded in 2013, CellArt is the wine enthusiast's ultimate playground. From the design and manufacturing of dream wine spaces, extraordinary wine cellars, and tasting rooms, to the creation of unprecedented art pieces, limited-edition wine objects, and exclusive and visionary wine events, CellArt is inspired by the very best of what nature and human creativity have to offer. Driven by a passion for Wine and Art, CellArt opens up an exciting new world for the Wine enthusiast and presents a seamless narrative between the two traditions.To explore the world of CellArt go to www.cellart.com Contact Information Verdon PR

Fiona Dalrymple

+1-514-726-1058





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CellArt