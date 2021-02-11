Tourism and Hospitality Veteran Launches Sales Representation & Marketing Agency Focused on Promoting Tourism and Travel Tech Brands in India, CIS Countries & Middle East

New Delhi, India, February 11, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- The Global Rep. is an integrated firm providing clients with comprehensive representation in Eurasia’s most important markets. The Global Rep increases its clients’ sales through trade and tour operator contracting, marketing, social, influencers, events, PR and digital media. With a dedicated and experienced Team and offices based in India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, the agency is able to able to deliver a comprehensive service with return on investment in mind.
"What makes The Global Rep Agency different is that we are focused on next-level marketing," says CEO and Founder Sandeep Khetarpal. Incredible opportunities deserve inspired representation and the agency is offering a creative, innovative and cost-effective representation service through its long-standing relationships in the network globally.
The Global Rep roster of clients now includes Destination Management Companies from Europe and Central Asia and the agency has just signed an agreement for representation appointment for Catabatic Technology for promoting helloGTX Travel CRM and other services in CIS, Middle East and Eastern European countries.
helloGTX is an award winning travel technology platform for Travel Agencies, Tour Operators and DMC's which helps them to increase their sales and reduce operational cost.