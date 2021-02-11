Press Releases MedAware Systems, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from MedAware Systems, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: MedAware Systems Launches AI Post Market Surveillance for Neuromodulation Devices

Boulder, CO, February 11, 2021 --(



The Neuromodulation Device surveillance service satisfies both FDA and MDR post market vigilance requirements with the most current and detailed event information available, including reported events, device problems, patient problems, and report sources.



At-a-glance charts and tables quickly reveal trends for current and predictive analyses of adverse events including death, injury, malfunction, and more. Also included is a library of published articles on the covered devices with detailed data on publication rates and article types such as ICSR/Case Studies.



Additional Surveillance Service areas are being developed for release in the coming weeks and months.



“SOHInfo Neuromodulation Surveillance is the latest offering in our surveillance product line, which includes surveillance for Structural Heart devices, and Drug Eluting Stents. The breadth and depth of information provided is unprecedented, as is the speed of delivery and ease of use,” said Dr. Zung Vu Tran, Founder and Chief Science Officer. He continued: “The cost and time savings for our clients is considerable. At a low monthly subscription rate, information is continuously maintained and instantly available. There is also an option to add comprehensive data sets that are curated from the published literature in order to provide deeper intelligence on device performance and safety.” See www.sohinfo.com for more information.



About MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems, Inc. is a next generation medical research data company that empowers Pharma and Medical Device companies with all available evidence from published clinical trials research and Event reporting repositories. The Company utilizes a combination of Human and Artificial Intelligence to make the vast body of clinical data instantly available and indispensable for fully understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices. Boulder, CO, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MedAware Systems’ Science of Health Informatics (SOHInfo) announces the launch of its comprehensive AI-powered surveillance service for Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerve stimulation devices from all major manufacturers.The Neuromodulation Device surveillance service satisfies both FDA and MDR post market vigilance requirements with the most current and detailed event information available, including reported events, device problems, patient problems, and report sources.At-a-glance charts and tables quickly reveal trends for current and predictive analyses of adverse events including death, injury, malfunction, and more. Also included is a library of published articles on the covered devices with detailed data on publication rates and article types such as ICSR/Case Studies.Additional Surveillance Service areas are being developed for release in the coming weeks and months.“SOHInfo Neuromodulation Surveillance is the latest offering in our surveillance product line, which includes surveillance for Structural Heart devices, and Drug Eluting Stents. The breadth and depth of information provided is unprecedented, as is the speed of delivery and ease of use,” said Dr. Zung Vu Tran, Founder and Chief Science Officer. He continued: “The cost and time savings for our clients is considerable. At a low monthly subscription rate, information is continuously maintained and instantly available. There is also an option to add comprehensive data sets that are curated from the published literature in order to provide deeper intelligence on device performance and safety.” See www.sohinfo.com for more information.About MedAware Systems, Inc.MedAware Systems, Inc. is a next generation medical research data company that empowers Pharma and Medical Device companies with all available evidence from published clinical trials research and Event reporting repositories. The Company utilizes a combination of Human and Artificial Intelligence to make the vast body of clinical data instantly available and indispensable for fully understanding the safety and efficacy of medical treatments and devices. Contact Information MedAware Systems, Inc.

Michael Willis

720-548-1280



www.medawaresystems.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MedAware Systems, Inc.