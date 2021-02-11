LaTribuna Christian Publishing Announces the Release of "The Healer"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LaTribuna Christian Publishing Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, February 11, 2021 --(



Chaplain Paul has been serving in the nursing homes for over 12 years now and knows firsthand of the heartbreaking conditions and what the patients have to go through living in these health care facilities.



Chaplain Paul was also quoted as saying, “The need for compassionate Christian Volunteers is overwhelming, the sad fact is very few people have a heart for this kind of ministry. I write poems, stories, writings and books to share with the patients. I give of my works freely in the hopes that my stories will uplift, encourage, and inspire the residents and their family members. My latest book is an e-book called, 'The Healer,' the story is about a young man by the name of Orian who is thirty years old and serves as a Community Chaplain. Actually, he is an extension of myself, and on his 30th birthday God gives him the gift of healing. Orian soon realizes that when the Spirit of God heals somebody through him that their affliction gets temporarily transferred on to him. This short e-book challenges the reader to ask the question, how far would you go if you had the power to heal others, in other words would you place service above self in reaching out in helping to heal others even at your own risk?”



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “The Bible teaches us that we are to treat others as we ourselves would want be treated and we are to love thy neighbor as thyself and we are to be good Samaritans in reaching out in helping others. The Healer encompasses all of these qualities and I hope it will touch the hearts of all those who read it. Starting on Valentine's Day there will be a five-day free promotion for this e-book on Amazon. Thank You and God Bless You.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports acts of kindness, compassion, and love towards others in placing Service Above Self for the glory of God.



For more information please visit their websites.



Chaplain Paul Vescio

602-386-6382



latribunachristianpublishing316.com

Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com



