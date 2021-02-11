Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases William G. Pomeroy Foundation Press Release

William G. Pomeroy Foundation Provides Grant to While We Are Still Here to Celebrate Harlem's History

While We Are Still Here will be installing 25 historic markers funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation® that will be placed around Harlem, New York City, to help celebrate the historic places of this important community.

With funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, While We are Still Here will be installing twenty-five historic markers to be placed around the Harlem community, beginning in the summer of 2021, to celebrate the historic places of this important community. The list of locations for the markers will be announced in the spring of 2021.



“Providing historic markers is a vital way for the Harlem community to celebrate its history and understand the important people, places and stories that must be remembered,” said Deryn Pomeroy, William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Director of Strategic Initiatives. “We are very proud to play a role in helping to preserve the history of Harlem in order to educate and inspire future generations.”



“We are grateful for the grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for these historic markers because they are critical to helping us understand the history of Harlem and of African Americans,” said Karen Taylor, Executive Director of While We Are Still Here. “These markers will help us ensure that the community of Harlem and beyond will honor and find the meaningful connection to the history and legacy of African American achievement and its importance to world culture.”



About the William G. Pomeroy Foundation:

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. One of their main initiatives is helping people to celebrate their community’s history. They meet this by providing grants to obtain signage in the form of roadside markers and plaques. Since 2006, they have funded over 1,300 signs across the United States, all the way to Alaska.



About While We Are Still Here:

From Ethel Waters and Althea Gibson to Marcus Garvey and Langston Hughes, Harlem's extraordinary historic legacy was vital to the intellectual, cultural and political advancements of African Americans and the United States.

Steve Bodnar

315-913-4060



https://wgpfoundation.org

info@wgpfoundation.org



