The New Book "Undercover" is Available Now

“Undercover is excellent. Once you start, it’s impossible to put down.” - Cal Millar, award-winning Toronto Star crime writer & author​.

Toronto, Canada, February 11, 2021



"Undercover" is a vivid collection of the harrowing journeys of covert operators who ventured into a dark underworld to infiltrate the most dangerous criminals lurking within. Their death defying experiences will give the reader a front row seat to stories rarely shared by those involved in one of the most volatile occupations.



A vast array of criminal genres are documented, ranging from the hunt to kill cartel leader Pablo Escobar, homicides and murder for hire, Canadian mobster Vito Rizzuto, the infiltration of biker gangs and traditional organized crime, the FBI’s operation Donnie Brasco, surreptitious installation of listening devices, New York mob boss Paul Castellano, biker clubhouses, the Gambino crime family, bombs and terror plots, crack houses, near-death experiences, drug and gun trafficking, to taking down psychopathic hitman Richard “The Iceman” Kuklinski - and more.



289-775-4315



Underworldstories.com



