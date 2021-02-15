Steve Muehler & Private Placement Markets Resumes Regulation A+ IPO Consulting Operations

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that Private Placement Markets will Resume Regulation A+ IPO Advisory Services.

Steve Muehler’s work on Regulation A+ Offerings was sidetracked for a period of about three years due to lengthy litigation with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. With litigation behind him, Steve Muehler is re-entering the Regulation A+ Advisory arena with the only “No Upfront Costs or Fees” for Regulation A+ Offerings for companies seeking growth capital through a Public Market Listing on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ or OTC Market.



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· Private Placement Markets – Commercial Insurance: https://www.PPMCommercialInsurance.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com

· Bail Bonds / Immigration Bonds: https://www.MuleHairBail.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Mr. Steve Muehler does not provide any Broker Dealer related services or any Asset Management Services.



Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



