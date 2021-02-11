Now Available: "Raven Transcending Fear" by Terri Kozlowski

Press Releases Higher Ground Books & Media Press Release

Springfield, OH, February 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "Raven Transcending Fear" is part memoir, part self-help guide. It's the authors' raw and personal story of childhood abuse and diving deep into her terror before ultimately getting comfortable with fear and transcending it. Though Terri had loving people in her life, her mother was abusive and enabled others to traumatize her. To get drugs, her mother allowed strangers to assault her. She then left her and her sister alone on the streets of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Terri's childhood left her filled with fear until she embarked on a spiritual journey and learned the skills of empowerment, which have allowed her to transcend the fear and regain a connection with the Divine. Everyone is born fearless and knowing who they are and what their purpose is. However, life experience or abuse may instill fear and break the connection with our authentic selves. Through this memoir, readers will go on the journey with her as Terri moves from a life ruled by fear to fearlessness.

Author, Terri Kozlowski is a proud Native American warrior: Athabascan; Tlinglet Tribe - Raven Clan. Rediscovering her true path in life, one of joy and love, she learned to transcend the fear that the egoic mind keeps bringing to the forefront of our lives. Terri is now a successful soul and life coach whose mission is to inspire others to master their fear and overcome their limiting beliefs. We can find her online at www.TerriKozlowski.com

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.

