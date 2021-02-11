Loveforce International Releases a Musical Valentine for Finders Who Seek a Mighty Love That Will Take Them to Paradise

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

On Friday, February 12th, Loveforce International will release three new digital singles of romantic love songs and the English and Spanish e-book versions of a book of romantic poems in honor of Valentine's Day.

Santa Clarita, CA, February 11, 2021 --



Former Ray Charles Raelette Rita Graham’s single “You Take Me To Paradise” is a romantic love song in which the singer professes the joy of finding someone that makes her feel like she’s being taken to paradise every time they are together. It’s a piano vocal but with Rita’s Voice, it’s as powerful as a full band.



Ricky Williams “She’s Got That Mighty Love” is a song that pays homage to the best songs of soul groups like The Spinners and The Four Tops. It’s got an old school groove and is all about love. The Debut Single by Ami Cannon “Finders, Seekers” is a romantic song about a couple who are in physical, mental and spiritual joy because they have found each other.



The book being given away is both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Romance Lives! (Vivas Romanticas!). Romance Lives! is a very special collection of romantic love poems. The poems are arranged to follow the arc of a romance from its early, puppy love stages through its sweet seductions and the blissful wisdom of mature love.



“We have three great romantic songs this week to keep the romantic mood going strong in our Love Month of releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “These three songs, the books we give away and all of our digital single releases and e-book giveaways are our Valentines to the world,” he continued.



Both the English and Spanish e-book versions of Romance Lives! will be given away worldwide on Amazon Exclusively on Friday, February 12th only. The three digital singles will be released on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Touch Tones, Pandora, Amazon, You Tube Music, Tidal, KKBox, Deezer, iHeart Radio, ten cent, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Instagram Stories, Facebook, Net Ease, and Tik Tok.



