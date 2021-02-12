Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Big Tree Supply Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Big Tree Supply Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Big Trees Inc Saves School Memorial Trees

Tree Transplanting Company Helps Save Memorial Trees Mid Renovations

Snohomish, WA, February 12, 2021 --(



Big Trees Inc was contacted in December 2020 by a school district in the Puget Sound area regarding 6 memorial trees that were in the way of an upcoming construction project. The trees were planted to memorialize students and staff who had passed away and, needless to say, the trees held great sentimental value to many of the students, staff and surrounding community. The school district had this particular campus slated for a large remodel, but there was no way to fit the project into the existing landscape without damaging the memorial trees. Realizing this, the school district reached out to Big Trees for assistance in safely relocating the trees.



Big Trees staff came to the site and evaluated the trees and the area they were to be relocated to. Based on their initial assessment the trees were very good candidates for transplanting and would be able to be moved safely and successfully. The move was scheduled for after the holidays, when the trees are decorated every year by friends and family for Christmas. Once the new planting area and trees were ready, Big Trees carefully dug up, wrapped in burlap and moved each tree to their new location. The trees were then successfully planted. The school district was very pleased with the skill and dedication of the Big Trees team in taking care of the trees.



Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees Inc., stated: “When you have a job where the trees involved are so important, you want to take extra care. And in doing so, we make sure every time that the job is done right so that the trees can really flourish. This job was no exception, it went very well! Factually, that level of care is what we put into every job we do, which is why we are able to help so many people.”



Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700. Contact Information Big Tree Supply Inc.

Nancy Penrose

661-441-2429



bigtreesupply.com



