Press Releases eRevMax Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from eRevMax Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: MG Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Distribution Tech Leader eRevMax

Indonesia based B2B bed bank completes XML integration for greater access to hotel inventory.

Jakarta, Indonesia, February 12, 2021 --(



The partnership gives eRevMax’s more than 9000 hotel clients dynamic access to the B2B industries newest demand side technology platform, MG Jarvis.



MG will employ eRevMax’s technology that features a seamless interface and will allow hotels to update rate and availability and receive reservations generated in the platform delivered in their hotel systems in real-time.



William Newley, Vice President of MG Group said, “MG Jarvis’s microservices architecture and JSON API’s enabled us to quickly integrate the eRevMax platform. Our agency customers are excited to immediately get real time rates and availability from eRevMax hotel partners.”



Mohnish Singh, Regional Sales Director, eRevMax said, “We are excited to further expand the eRevMax Channel Ecosystem and add a leading B2B channel to provide our hotel customers with MG’s huge network of distribution partners. This synergy will help both our companies have a stronger impact in the South East Asian hospitality space.”



eRevMax is a global travel technology company that helps hotels to maximise online revenue opportunities through its core product brand RateTiger. It offers real-time ARI distribution, market intelligence and connectivity solutions to hoteliers worldwide. Jakarta, Indonesia, February 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- MG Bedbank, the global B2B hospitality marketplace and leading hotel distribution provider, eRevMax, have announced a strategic partnership that will enable eRevMax’s hotel customers to push direct rates and availability to MG’s global network of B2B travel sellers.The partnership gives eRevMax’s more than 9000 hotel clients dynamic access to the B2B industries newest demand side technology platform, MG Jarvis.MG will employ eRevMax’s technology that features a seamless interface and will allow hotels to update rate and availability and receive reservations generated in the platform delivered in their hotel systems in real-time.William Newley, Vice President of MG Group said, “MG Jarvis’s microservices architecture and JSON API’s enabled us to quickly integrate the eRevMax platform. Our agency customers are excited to immediately get real time rates and availability from eRevMax hotel partners.”Mohnish Singh, Regional Sales Director, eRevMax said, “We are excited to further expand the eRevMax Channel Ecosystem and add a leading B2B channel to provide our hotel customers with MG’s huge network of distribution partners. This synergy will help both our companies have a stronger impact in the South East Asian hospitality space.”eRevMax is a global travel technology company that helps hotels to maximise online revenue opportunities through its core product brand RateTiger. It offers real-time ARI distribution, market intelligence and connectivity solutions to hoteliers worldwide. Contact Information eRevMax International

Poulami Datta

+44 (0) 20 3865 0170



www.erevmax.com

6th Floor, Aldgate Tower

2 Leman Street

London E1 8F



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eRevMax Inc.