Systweak Brings New Updates to Their Kids Learning App “ABCD Drawing”

Make Learning Experience Fun for Your Kids

Jaipur, India, February 12, 2021 --(



The module contains more than 25 coloring pages with different categories ranging from animals, birds, cartoon characters, shapes and more. The app features an easy-to-understand interface, so that kids as young as one year old can use it. Additionally, the company has also revamped their Musical Drawing & Writing modules to make kids doodling experience fun while learning color names, alphabets, numbers with new sounds.



With the sole aim to make learning experience amusing for kids under 5 years age group, ABCD Drawing helps toddlers in learning alphabets, numbers, do musical drawing and practice writing.



“New updates are going to help kids learn and enjoy at the same time. They’ll be busy and entertained for hours, while parents can watch their child’s happy faces while they draw, paint and color. The app doesn’t need Internet connection; hence your child can start doodling on the go,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Systweak Software.



“The newly added coloring books are simply filled with fun and creative drawings and tools to help kids of all ages enjoy creating art on Android devices. We have also updated our Writing module to help toddlers easily trace numbers & alphabets in capital/small letters, so that they can easily learn new things, every day. The application is designed for preschoolers, kindergarteners and children aged 5 years and below,” expressed Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.



For more information, you please visit the official Google Play Store page.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.abcddrawing



About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS & Android Apps for the last 22 years to improve the average user's digital experience. It has recently been featured in the "100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers" list by the enterprise solutions magazine, CIO Review. Some of the company's flagship apps have been featured on Newswatch, the Discovery Channel's tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user-base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia. Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



