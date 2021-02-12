CS Odessa Announces New Project Management Solution

Press Releases Computer System Odessa Press Release

A new addition to the Project Management Area of ConceptDraw Solutions makes it easy for anyone to build and present any professional project matrices and tables.

Odessa, Ukraine, February 12, 2021 --(



Project management activity always includes a chain of challenging processes. Project implementation within the constrained resources, cost, and time facilitate the utilization of various tools and techniques used to capably manage and accomplish them. The practice of using mind maps and graphic tables allows project management professionals to represent complex data clearly, so it becomes easier for businesses and their employees to plan, track, and finally, successfully execute projects.



Professionals engaged to project scope management and project planning can use these graphic tools for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM and ConceptDraw MINDMAP to design some sorts of visual project documents including mind maps, RACI, or RACIQ matrices, tables, and presentations based on pre-designed templates and samples.



PM Mind Maps and Tables solution is available at $25US to users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14, MINDMAP v12, and ConceptDraw OFFICE v7.



ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14 and MINDMAP v12, supported by an ever-growing collection of business solutions, compatible with macOS and Windows. Both apps can be purchased either individually or along with PROJECT v11 as part of ConceptDraw OFFICE v7.



The powerful suite of three products found in ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 is designed for knowledge workers, project managers, managers, and academics and retails for $299US per end user license. The combination of diagramming, mind mapping, and project management tools along with no charge dynamic support and ongoing development make ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 a good choice to support the activities that move businesses ahead.



ConceptDraw Productivity Line:



PM Mind Maps and Tables Solution — create and present project mind maps and tables.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park/project-management-mind-maps-tables



ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v14 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool



ConceptDraw MINDMAP v12 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office file formats).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-map



ConceptDraw PROJECT v11 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project file format).

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-software



ConceptDraw OFFICE v7 — powerful business performance management software suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Product line.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/office



Solutions — the collection of task-oriented add-ons designed to provide business performance increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.

https://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-park



Operating Systems Supported

macOS 10.14 and 10.15

Anna Korlyakova

+1 (877) 441-1150



www.conceptdraw.com



