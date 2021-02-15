My Car Detail Chicago Website Launch

Press Releases My Car Detail Chicago Press Release

My Car Detail Chicago, a car detail company based in Chicago, IL, has launched their new website at mycardetailchicago.com, which showcases the company’s services, partnerships, and new blog posts.

Chicago, IL, February 15, 2021 --(



Moreover, it also details the different reasons why car wash and car detailing are important for your car. Specifically, car detailing is a service offered for clients who want a more thorough cleaning of their car, which ensures the vehicle’s longevity, as well as increases the car’s value.



Depending on the company, car detailers Chicago offer different kinds of detailing services.



For My Car Detail Chicago, their services include:



• Detailed Wash

• Ceramic Coating

• Steamed Cleaned Interior

• Engine Bay Cleaned

• Paint Correction

• Trim Restoration

• Fog Light Restoration

• Fabric & Carpet Protector

• Basic Wash Exterior

• 2nd Level Wash

• 3rd Level Wash

• Interior Level 1

• Interior Level 2

• Interior Level 3



These services can all be seen in the company’s website, where it describes the specific processes done for each type of detailing service. Moreover, the website also has a specific page for car wash services, which includes three different levels of washing: entry level, mid-level, and detailed wash. Similar to car detailing, these types of car wash services are also described and differentiated from each other, thus allowing clients to better understand.



The company’s website also includes a page for blogs, which contains posts regarding car wash and car detailing Chicago. For clients that are interested in learning more about car washing services, as well as tips on how to prolong the life of their newly-washed vehicle, then this page would be helpful for them, and this is what the company aims to do.



Ann Garcia

(312) 818-3977



https://www.mycardetailchicago.com

6028 S. Talman Ave

Chicago, IL 60629



