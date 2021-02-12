Press Releases BookBuzz Press Release

BookBuzz.net Partners with Author Renaii West to Announce the Release of Her New Women's Mystery Novel - "Death by Chaos"

BookBuzz.net is pleased to partner with author Renaii West to announce the release of her new women’s mystery, "Death by Chaos."

Los Angeles, CA, February 12, 2021



What is it like to handle the exposure of secrets and truths that had long remained hidden or forgotten.



Praise for Death by Chaos:

“A sublime portrayal of an unfaltering friendship in the face of adversity” -Kirkus Review



"A witty and ribald tale, with an outstanding cast of characters and a very clever plot." -Kirkus Editor



Death by Chaos is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Book Information:

Death by Chaos

By Renaii West

Published: September 2020

ISBN: 979-8692019400

ASIN: B08K478KYM

Pages: 160

Genre: Women's Mystery, Women's Detective, Women's Friendship



About the Author:

Renaii West has been writing and performing from an early age. After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, she became the dramatic arts instructor in a performing arts program, where she wrote and directed many of her own productions. Desiring to spread her creative wings, she is now creating fun-loving and sometimes quirky characters who inadvertently find themselves in the middle of a mystery and must use their wits and cunning to solve the case. Her passions and hobbies include mythology, classic films, travel, belly dancing, yoga, jigsaw puzzles, and, of course, mysteries.



Contact:

Website: http://www.renaiiwest.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RenaiiW

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Renaiiwestauthor/

Amanda Kerr

706-509-8422



http://bookbuzz.net/blog/death-by-chaos-by-renaii-west/



