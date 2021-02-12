Auriga Presents Embedded Software Expertise to Swissmem



Woburn, MA, February 12, 2021 --(



Auriga had the pleasure to present its expertise to Swissmem, the Swiss association of mechanical and electrical engineering industries and related technology-oriented sectors. Swissmem has over 1,200 member companies, including both SMEs and major industrial enterprises. Swissmem’s members are divided into 27 industrial sectors, including power engineering transmission, machine tools and manufacturing technology, and automotive.



Andrey Shastin, Auriga’s Head of Global Business Development in the medical and embedded system domains, presented the embedded software challenges that Industry 4.0 manufacturers might encounter and offered troubleshooting services and solutions to ensure software quality, safety, and maintainability. Moreover, he demonstrated the time and cost savings Auriga has already delivered on real projects for manufacturers embracing IoT and digitalization technologies.



Commenting on the event, Andrey Shastin said, "With 30+ years in the market and 100+ completed projects annually for medical device, automobile, and construction tool manufacturers and telecom and electrical companies, Auriga has accumulated knowledge of the most efficient software design and QA practices in strict compliance with ISO quality and risk management standards.



"Auriga has had a presence in Europe for over 15 years providing embedded software, machine learning, cyber security, and IoT expertise to German, British, Spanish, Finnish, and Liechtensteinian companies. We look forward to continuing to develop our business in Europe and establishing further mutually beneficial cooperation with Swiss clients as well."



Natalja Panina

+1 (866) 645-1119



https://auriga.com/



