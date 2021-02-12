Two Exclusive Interviews Released with Pfizer and Novo Nordisk Ahead of Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Virtual Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Two exclusive interviews with Lacey Batts at Novo Nordisk and Joanny Salvas at Pfizer, who will be speaking at the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference released.

Boston, MA, February 12, 2021 --(



SMi Group caught up with Lacey Batts, QC Biochemist II, QC Microbiology & Biochemistry T Novo Nordisk and Joanny Salvas, Manager, PAT Projects at Pfizer.



Lacey Batts as a Biochemist II (Microbiologist II) in QC at Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical-Site Clayton, works with the Cleaning Validation team (as well the Clean Utilities team) as the direct representative for all water testing. Lacey aids in planning and preparation for all current and future cleaning validation activities and is currently involved in several method transfers/validations along with routine testing within the department.



Joanny Salvas has a bachelor’s degree in biotechnological engineering and a master’s in applied sciences (Chemical engineering). She has been developing and implementing Process Analytical Technologies for more than 10 years at Pfizer, both in Solids and Sterile Injectable processes.



Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:



What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the pharmaceutical microbiology field currently?



Lacey's Answer: "Currently I am working in a finished product facility and the project lead for Microbiology in our sister oral product facility. It has definitely been a challenge to facilitate between the 2 facilities in regard to communication, testing procedures/specifications and managing and coordinating all the different activities between all the different departments at the 2 facilities."



The pharmaceutical microbiology industry has matured significantly in previous years, what key developments have you witnessed in the last year within the field?



Joanny's Answer: "The adoption of alternative and rapid microbiological method has increased significantly recently. We see interest and support from the different Boards of Health and auditors for the adoption of these methods (when properly developed and validated, of course!) and this is greatly encouraging!"



The full interviews can be downloaded at: http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR3



Interested in joining the conference and workshop you can register your place at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR3



Proudly Sponsored by: bioMérieux and Microcoat



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi's 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Conference: April 28 – 29, 2021

Workshops: April 27, 2021

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR3

#SMiPharmaMicroEC



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR3



