Charlie McKittrick Shares New Single and Music Video "No Bounds"

"No Bounds" by Charlie McKittrick - available worldwide on all platforms Feb. 14, 2021

Toronto based contemporary singer-songwriter Charlie McKittrick releases "No Bounds," his first single of 2021. Blending sounds that pull from the Folk, Canadiana and Roots Rock genres, the heart-centered artist takes an intimate approach to the traditional love ballad. The low vocal register slow tempo tune, done in the fingerpicking guitar style, sets an intimate mood and speaks in the first person about having found true love in a partner. It details the abundant gratitude that is felt after having finally achieved a winning compatibility between two lovers. It goes on to say that absolutely nothing could come between them because of the limitless unconditional love that is felt for one another. A sincere song that is worthy of being chosen as the soundtrack to a couples' first dance on their wedding day."No Bounds" was mixed by Mark Howard who has worked with Neil Young, The Tragically Hip, R.E.M., Bob Dylan, U2 and many more. Mastering was done by Maeghan Ritchat at Lacquer Channel Mastering in Toronto, ON. The song features Kerry Fitzgerald on fiddle, and Liam Jaeger on steel and nylon string acoustic guitars.Praise For Charlie:"A lovely piece of songwriting." – Mark Howard"Takes over the microphone with the mastery of a world-class vocalist." – T-Mak World

