TruJay Hits Elite Tier Status as HubSpot Solutions Partner

Austin-based data management company lauded as top partner for CRM.

Austin, TX, February 12, 2021 --(



"With a team that has a combined 50+ years of CRM data experience in the SaaS industry, and with that foundation, we've worked hard to refine our data migration and management approach," said Darren Trumeter, CEO of Trujay. "Our goal is always to provide the most reliable, secure, and cost-effective solution to our customers, with keeping a laser focus on high customer satisfaction."



He acknowledged the recognition as an Elite-tier partner as a statement to the service provided to HubSpot users.



"We employ a team with a vital skill set in product and data integrations, maintaining expert level skills in numerous market-leading SaaS products. Trujay is proud to be partnered with HubSpot and ensure we will go the extra mile for our clients," added Jay Hendricks, co-founder and VP of Services. "We want our clients to be both satisfied with our solutions and access the full potential of their data migration or integration."



Over the past year, Trujay has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract and engage its customers. Trujay ensures its clients' records remain secure and accurate with a commitment to providing the best solution.



A key differentiating factor is Trujay's technology product, which allows for more data movement and manipulation with increased opportunity to alter, merge, and customize. Trujay supports its customers' account management as a premier CRM data service provider through a combination of elite tech and services.



About Trujay:

Based in Austin, Texas, TruJay is built on a foundation to securely and accurately move data. The seasoned team provides efficient data migration and integration services while reducing duplication, helping businesses grow.



Contact Information Trujay

Jennifer Compton

517-673-9180

trujay.com

Jennifer Compton

517-673-9180



trujay.com



